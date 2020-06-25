Bernard Kaleihua Tolentino of El Rancho, NM, died on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1962, on Maui, Hawaii. Bernard leaves behind a son and a daughter.



Although Bernard suffered from heart and kidney problems the past three years, he continued to run his business, Bernard Cleans, providing caregiving, landscaping, and housekeeping services. Bernard's work ethic followed that given in Colossians 3:23-24:

Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ.



When Bernard did a job, he did it first-rate, above and beyond what was required.



Bernard spoke of his earlier life with regret. But he mainly expressed his love for God and his gratefulness to God for lifting him out of that life and giving him salvation through Christ. Bernard clung to God for his strength and comfort throughout his physical suffering and struggles with depression.



His dear friends, Melissa Lucero, Jennifer Quintana, Sylvia and Eleazar Molina, Ann Mauzy, Karene Elliot, and Glenn and Judy Magelssen will miss him. He spoke of his love for them and his appreciation for the help they gave him when he couldn't drive to doctor visits and dialysis treatments, when he couldn't work to earn money, and when he needed emotional support. These friends helped him greatly during those times. He also helped us. For example, when he learned that Glenn's daughter Sara had a rare form of cancer, he immediately asked if he could pray for her and me and we prayed right on the front porch. He also expressed his love for his spiritual family at the Los Alamos Church of Christ and his appreciation for the support and help given by his friends there and by the congregation. His cherished canine friend, the handsome Maui, loved Bernard and misses him, as those of us without tails to wag do also.



A memorial service to honor Bernard will be held at 11:30 AM on June 28, 2020, at the Los Alamos Church of Christ, 2323 Diamond, Los Alamos, NM 87544 (505) 663-7755.

