Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. (Panter) Thorn. View Sign Service Information Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory 2003 W Wheeler St Aransas Pass , TX 78336 (361)-758-3221 Send Flowers Obituary



She is preceded in death by her Husband Cecil W. Thorn, Daughter Tammy Thorn Ledford, Son Cecil W. Thorn, Jr. (Billy), her Parents Harold and Edna Panter, and Brothers Kenny Panter and Bobby Panter.

She is survived by her son Donald Thorn, (Molly), and grandchildren Melissa Thorn, Michelle Thorn Dean, Victoria Rivas, Donald/Alex Thorn, and Cully Reid.

The Panter Family moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico when Carol was twelve years old. She attended Los Alamos High School and Graduated Class of 1954. After Graduation Carol met and married the love of her life, Cecil W. Thorn on January 12,1957.Carol loved being a Mother and Homemaker. Cecil and Carol raised their three kids together in their White Rock home, and enjoyed many years of babysitting and assisting with the next door neighbor's daughter, Jennifer Meloy. The Meloy's were like family and Jennifer was like one of their own children.Carol and Cecil after 55 years in White Rock needed some living assistance and the Family moved them to Rockport, Texas October 1, 2019. Cecil passed away October 18, 2019, leaving a huge hole in Carol's heart. After 63 years of Marriage the bond was too strong and Carol left this earth to reunite with Cecil.

The Family would like to thank the wonderful, dedicated, professional, caring Staff at Rockport's Gulf Pointe Plaza as well as Dr. Edge for Carol's care.

Carol's wish was to have no services upon passing.

Online condolences may be left at

The Family of Carol Thorn has entrusted the care of their loved one to Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory of Aransas Pass/Rockport. Carol A. Thorn, 85, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on April 10, 2020. She entered this world on August 31, 1934, in Dayton, OH, born to Harold and Edna Panter.She is preceded in death by her Husband Cecil W. Thorn, Daughter Tammy Thorn Ledford, Son Cecil W. Thorn, Jr. (Billy), her Parents Harold and Edna Panter, and Brothers Kenny Panter and Bobby Panter.She is survived by her son Donald Thorn, (Molly), and grandchildren Melissa Thorn, Michelle Thorn Dean, Victoria Rivas, Donald/Alex Thorn, and Cully Reid.The Panter Family moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico when Carol was twelve years old. She attended Los Alamos High School and Graduated Class of 1954. After Graduation Carol met and married the love of her life, Cecil W. Thorn on January 12,1957.Carol loved being a Mother and Homemaker. Cecil and Carol raised their three kids together in their White Rock home, and enjoyed many years of babysitting and assisting with the next door neighbor's daughter, Jennifer Meloy. The Meloy's were like family and Jennifer was like one of their own children.Carol and Cecil after 55 years in White Rock needed some living assistance and the Family moved them to Rockport, Texas October 1, 2019. Cecil passed away October 18, 2019, leaving a huge hole in Carol's heart. After 63 years of Marriage the bond was too strong and Carol left this earth to reunite with Cecil.The Family would like to thank the wonderful, dedicated, professional, caring Staff at Rockport's Gulf Pointe Plaza as well as Dr. Edge for Carol's care.Carol's wish was to have no services upon passing.Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com The Family of Carol Thorn has entrusted the care of their loved one to Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory of Aransas Pass/Rockport. Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Apr. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Los Alamos Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close