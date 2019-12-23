Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coltin James Hensel. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

With deepest sorrow we announce that Coltin James Hansel, aged 9, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, tragically passed away on Monday, December 9th, 2019 in his mother and father's arms.

Coltin was born May 21, 2010 and had been literally running ever since! He was a burst of happiness upon every room, never met a stranger and was friendly and loving to everyone. In his excitement, energy, and impulsiveness, he was utterly lovable, sweet, and kind. Classmates describe Coltin as compassionate and caring and the first to come to their aid when they needed it. He wouldn't allow any classmate to play alone on the playground. He had a love of baseball and could engage in the best pickle match you've ever seen. We will miss seeing this young boy dancing on the baseball field waiting for the next pitch and seeing him pester his brother in that truly loving rivalry that exists between siblings. He was best friends with his brother, wanting to do everything his brother did, but better! Coltin loved fishing with his father and it was often the only time he would sit still for any period! He couldn't wait to see the results of his dad's bass fishing trips and begged to fish at every lake they passed. He was a help to his mom, wanting to gather the eggs and help with all of the animals she loved too. We'll remember the sweet look on his face as he kissed his mother, telling her he loves her, melting her heart.



Coltin is survived by his parents, Kenny and Denise Hansel, a brother, Kadin, fraternal Grandparents, James and Patricia Hansel, and maternal Grandmother, Shirley Clayton, and was preceded in death by his maternal Grandfather, Charles Clayton, and uncle, Vance Hatler. Coltin's numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins will hold him in their hearts forever.



Coltin will be lovingly remembered in Funeral Services held at Crossroads Church, 97 E Road, Los Alamos, NM 87544 on Friday December 13, 2019, 1:00 pm. Reception directly following Service. His family encourages all who knew and loved him to attend.



Coltin had a strong love for cats, wanting to adopt all of them in his frequent visits to the local shelters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any cat rescue/shelter in Coltin's name.



