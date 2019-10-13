Dale G. Guest, age 94, departed this earth on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Guilford Guest; his mother, Berta Guest; sister, Doris Lewis; wife, Mabel; daughters, Wanda Horn and Mary Lee Osborne. He is survived by daughter, Mickey Guest; granddaughters, Kathy Horn and Liise Russell; grandsons, Tate and Tyler; niece, Diane Lewis and family; nephew, Doug Lewis and family.
Dale was a good man. He served his country and loved his family dearly. Dale enjoyed his job every day, loved to travel and loved his Yankees from childhood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any organization that helps Veterans in need would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Oct. 13, 2019