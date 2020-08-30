David Andrew Emigh of Los Alamos, NM, was born October 28, 1953. Unceasingly awed by the knowledge that we are all made of stardust, he escaped his earthly bonds on August 4, 2020, after a brief illness.



David earned the rank of Eagle Scout during his years with Explorer Post 20 and graduated from Los Alamos High School where he was an athlete and played string bass in the orchestra. After completing degrees at Arizona State University and the University of Illinois, he spent his career teaching science and history at Quinebaug Valley Community College in Danielson, CT.



The Santa Fe Opera ignited a lifelong love of opera, and many visits with his parents coincided with opera season. David loved to travel, hitting his 50th state on an Alaskan cruise in 2013. After retiring he moved back to Los Alamos where he could regularly soak in and photograph the unusual beauty of northern NM, his favorite place on earth.



David will be dearly missed by his wife, Phyllis, daughters Gwyneth (William Martinez) and Megan (Sean Wilner), aunts Ann Bish and Analine Hicks, brother Theodore (Virginia), and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Charles Robert "Bob" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Bish), and brother Robert "Buzz".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store