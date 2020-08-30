1/
David Andrew Emigh
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Andrew Emigh of Los Alamos, NM, was born October 28, 1953. Unceasingly awed by the knowledge that we are all made of stardust, he escaped his earthly bonds on August 4, 2020, after a brief illness.

David earned the rank of Eagle Scout during his years with Explorer Post 20 and graduated from Los Alamos High School where he was an athlete and played string bass in the orchestra. After completing degrees at Arizona State University and the University of Illinois, he spent his career teaching science and history at Quinebaug Valley Community College in Danielson, CT.

The Santa Fe Opera ignited a lifelong love of opera, and many visits with his parents coincided with opera season. David loved to travel, hitting his 50th state on an Alaskan cruise in 2013. After retiring he moved back to Los Alamos where he could regularly soak in and photograph the unusual beauty of northern NM, his favorite place on earth.

David will be dearly missed by his wife, Phyllis, daughters Gwyneth (William Martinez) and Megan (Sean Wilner), aunts Ann Bish and Analine Hicks, brother Theodore (Virginia), and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Charles Robert "Bob" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Bish), and brother Robert "Buzz".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 28, 2020
Brilliant mind and nice guy. David had taught several classes I have taken, almost 20 yrs ago now. I'm sure he has touched so many young minds. He definitely had a passion for teaching science, he was a standout professor. I will always have memories of meeting for class / study lunches at the Vanilla Bean cafe for our physics lessons.
Tim M, QVCC student
Tim Mailloux
Student
August 26, 2020
Condolences to the family. David was a true lover of all the earths glories! RIP David!
Gail Zeiba
Student
August 25, 2020
Dear Phyllis,
SO sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved husband. He must have been an amazing guy, and you were blessed to share many wonderful adventures together.
Donna Salmo
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved