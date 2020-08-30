1/1
Delbert C. "Del" Dyche
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Delbert C. Dyche celebrated his life of 78 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. On Thursday, August 20, Del died suddenly after suffering a cardiac incident. In support of the health of his family, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event. The service was live-streamed and will be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Delbert Carl Dyche, born May 25, 1942, was a truly remarkable man. He grew up farming and ranching with his parents and his younger brother, Steve, in the Cheyenne Valley of northwestern Oklahoma. He studied education at Northwestern Oklahoma State University and made a career as a teacher and administrator in public schools. A "retirement career" as director of senior services for Los Alamos County brought him new joys in serving a new group of people, after which he truly and happily retired.

Del taught overseas for the Department of Defense as a young man. While teaching at High Wycombe Air Force Base in England, he met and married Susan Colby Higley, also a teacher, who was to be his wife of 53 years. He loved to travel and engaging with other cultures and was an ardent supporter of the arts and education. His travels connected him to friends all around the globe, and he sustained those friendships throughout the decades.

Delbert lived life on his own terms. Despite his irreverent tendencies, Del was a faithful man, a strong believer in a loving God whom he knew, above all else, to be compassionate and merciful. He attended and served in the Episcopal Church throughout his adult life, and there nurtured a faith-centered on growth and spiritual exploration. He reached out in compassion to anyone he knew to be struggling, always without judgment and in complete grace. He loved his family and friends fiercely, and their happiness, safety, and wellbeing were paramount to him. His love of family extended through all generations, and he diligently researched and recorded family history. Delbert was also an avid gardener, chef, and gourmand. Good food and drink in the good company were among his greatest joys.

His loss is mourned deeply by his family and by the many, many people he touched during his life. Delbert is survived by his wife, Susan Colby Higley Dyche; his daughter, Lisa Morgan, son-in-law Chris Morgan, grandson Ethan Patrick, and granddaughter Haylee Elisabeth; his daughter, Kristin Calderon, son-in-law Andres Calderon, grandson Isaiah Brennan, and granddaughter Marisela Susana; his brother, Steven Dyche; his niece Cherilyn and nephews Bradley, Stephen, and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Mervin Dyche and Marietta Mae West Dyche.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to an organization promoting the arts or education, such as the Museum of New Mexico Foundation, https://www.museumfoundation.org/give/, or the Santa Fe Children's Museum, https://santafechildrensmuseum.org/connect/donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 27, 2020
Del was principal of the elementary school both our sons attended in Las Cruces, New Mexico, God bless him! I have always had enormous respect for him and for Susan. God bless you and your family, Susan, as you mourn. You are in our prayers at St. Andrew's, Las Cruces.
The Reverend Dr. Jeanne Lutz
Friend
August 26, 2020
My prayers go to all of Del's family. I am honored to have met him at his nephew's ordination
VINCENT Chiumento
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
I met Delbert at the beginning of my career with the schools. He had my respect as a dedicated educator. Condolences to his family.
Ben Dominguez
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved