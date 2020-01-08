Donald DeWayne Patton passed away on December 26, 2019 after a brief bout with cancer. He was 84. Donald DeWayne was born to Robert Pearl and Minnie Elizabeth Patton May 1, 1935 in Stephenville Texas, the third of seven children. The Patton family moved to Bryan County Oklahoma in 1939. In 1953 Donald joined the Air Force and was stationed in South Korea at the end of the Korean War. Donald met the love of his life in 1958 and married Almeda Inez Gibson on December 20, 1958 in Alanreed Texas. Their three children; Inez, Becky and Donald Jr were born in various states as they moved around for Donald's work as a military contractor with RCA. In 1973 Donald left RCA and joined the Los Alamos National Laboratories (LANL) where he worked until retirement in 1993 as an Electrical Engineer in MP-11 on the Meson accelerator. Donald was active in sports serving as a coach for his son's Little League teams as well as playing softball for many years. Donald was also active in the Freemasons serving as Grand Master of Pajarito Lodge #66. After moving to Durant upon retirement, Donald was active in First Baptist Church Durant including Families Feeding Families.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Almeda, his parents, his sisters Pauline Keyes and Oleta Patton and his brother Robert Patton. He is survived by his three children Elizabeth Inez Patton of Troy Texas; Rebecca Leigh Patton of Fort Worth Texas; Donald DeWayne Patton Jr of Houston Texas; as well as his two grandsons, Keith Wallace and wife Kaitlin of Temple Texas; Nathan Wallace and wife Riley of Austin Texas, and his great granddaughter Ellie Wallace of Temple Texas. Donald is also survived by three sisters; Lee Slayton of Cockrell Hill Texas, Norita Duffey of Duncanville Texas, Doris Hill of Durant Oklahoma, two brothers; Jimmy Patton of Midlothian Texas, Michael Patton of Durant, Oklahoma; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you for dad's loving care goes out to Texoma Medical Center and the 8th floor staff, the Oak Ridge Nursing Facility, and Centric Hospice Care.
Visitation was held at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral Services were held at First Baptist Church Durant on Monday, December 30, 2019, Rev. Gary McNeill and Rev. James Robinson officiating. Interment was Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, TX.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020