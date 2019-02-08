Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edward "Ed" A. Baldwin, 50, of De Pere, WI, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes. He was born June 1, 1968 in Los Alamos, NM to the late Tom and Phyllis (Holder) Baldwin. Ed graduated from Los Alamos High School and then continued his education at Eastern New Mexico University where he received his bachelor's degree.

In 1992 Ed married the former Molly Kulppi in Portales, NM and together they have raised two wonderful daughters.

Ed was a witty, fun-loving father, husband, and friend. He had a heart of gold and could always make people laugh. He loved to cook for people and he was so good at it. He enjoyed his job and had so many good-hearted stories of the people he worked with. Ed loved spending time with his family, whether it be bike rides, fishing, or completing a holiday puzzle. All of our lives have been turned upside down by the loss of Ed. By the grace God and the love of family and friends, we will look back and remember what a true blessing it was to have such a great man in our lives.

Ed is survived by his wife of 26 years: Molly Baldwin; two daughters: Elizabeth (Fedor Bulat) Baldwin and Hannah Baldwin; his siblings: Mike (Becky) Baldwin and Gary (JoAnn) Baldwin; grandmother Ethel Holder; mother-in-law Nancy Kulppi; and uncles Denny (Barbara) Holder, Wayne (Carletta) Holder, and Reed (Linda) Holder. He is further survived by Molly's siblings: Dean (Joanie) Kulppi and Sharon (Robert) Anibas; Molly's aunt Patsy Thompson; Molly's uncle Bill (Ellie) Burgess; Molly's aunt Ella Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law Eino Kulppi; and Molly's uncles Pat Thompson and Hank Thompson

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Life Bridge Christian Church, 2496 Glendale Ave., Howard, WI. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mike Tappa celebrating.

