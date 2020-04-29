On April 23, 2020, Eileen M. (Kearney) Horton passed away in Kirkland, Washington.
Eileen Kearney was born in Portland, Oregon, on February 11, 1930. (ironically, she shared the same birthday with her grandson, Tim Horton). Her parents were Maurice (Joe) and Helen Kearney. She had one older brother, Robert (Bob) Kearney and one older sister, Kathleen (Kay) Higgins.
In 1933 her family move to Port Orchard, Washington so her father could go to work at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.
Eileen attended her early school years in Port Orchard and, for a time, in Bremerton, at Our Lady of Sorrows. She graduated South Kitsap High School in 1948 and went on to attend one year of college at Seattle University.
As the serendipitous result of a blind date, she met her future husband, Glen, in August of 1950. They got married on December 1, 1951. Glen passed away in 2011, just a few months shy of their 60th anniversary.
In 1956 they moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico – where they spent the next 43 years raising a family, working. and making lifelong friends.
In 1999, in order to be closer to their children and grandchildren, they returned to the Northwest and settled in Carnation, Washington.
Eileen is survived by her two daughters, Jo Horton and Nancy Horton Hoyt, Nancy's husband, Mike and their two children, Bryce and Gerilyn, and her son, Jim Horton, his wife Joyce and their son, Tim.
During her lifetime she had great fun with her friends and family, traveling, cooking and entertaining. She also got strength from her lifelong affiliation with the Catholic Church.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service and, at some point in the future, family and friends will gather for a celebration of her life.
Needless to say, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial contributions in honor of Eileen can be made in her name to Seattle Children's Hospital.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Apr. 29, 2020