Eleanor Jean Marek

November 13, 1944 – April 1, 2020



Jean was born to Frank & Frances Starzyk of Uniontown, PA in 1944. She was the oldest of three children and is survived by her sister, Chris Plevin, and her brother, Stan Starzyk. She is also survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Marek; sons Don Marek (Cindy), of Houston, TX and Bill Marek (Rose) of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter Julie Ann Marek-Griffith (Vince) of Altoona, IA; and grand-daughter Victoria Marek (Bill & Rose).



Jean grew up in Uniontown, PA before moving to Chicago and working for Chicago Title and Trust. She met her husband Larry in Chicago, and they married in 1965. Jean and Larry began their family in Downers Grove, IL, and they eventually moved to Bolingbrook, IL. They were blessed with two sons, Don and Bill, and a daughter, Julie Ann, all of whom Jean raised as a stay-at-home-mother. The family moved to Los Alamos in 1981.



Jean faced many health challenges in her adult life, but her attitude and spirit always remained positive as she continually focused on moving beyond her illness and helping others. A special thank you goes out to her favorite physician, Dr. Mike Jackson, who was with her through her years of illness. Jean was an inspiration to her family, never letting the let-downs get her down and always forging ahead with the spirit of healing and service. Jean devoted much of her time to volunteering, taking infant photos and working in the lobby shop at the Los Alamos Hospital for many years. She also volunteered as a teacher's aide at Mountain Elementary School and at the Los Alamos Senior Center, and she regularly delivered meals to neighbors in need. Many Sunday mornings Jean would serve coffee and donuts after Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She was a wonderful example of what it is to be a charitable person. She donated to many charities both monetarily and with her time.



Jean loved to learn new things; she achieved her associate degree by taking one class at time at UNM Los Alamos, she learned to be a Master Gardener and a quilter, and just in the past few years Jean took up the ukulele. She was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and enjoyed attending lectures and listening to visiting speakers there as well as at the senior center. Her hobbies included reading, learning, gardening, and quilting, and she had a special fondness for animals, especially her beloved dogs who were her constant companions.



During her time working at the hospital lobby shop, Jean gathered quite a collection of Beanie Baby stuffed animals. She simply could not resist the cute critters, and if you were lucky you would receive one or two on your birthday or another special occasion. She would choose one that was just for you, one that reflected your loves and interests.



But all those details aside, Jean was a special Angel to her family and friends, full of sweetness, kindness, caring, and compassion in her thoughts and actions. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and loved ones.



Our family would like to express our deepest heartfelt gratitude to Visiting Nurses of Los Alamos and the special visitors from Immaculate Heart of Mary – Cherie, Pam and Elise, who Jean considered to be her good friends. She truly loved spending time with these kind souls who visited her regularly. She also enjoyed her visits with her part-time caregiver and friend, Vera.



We would also like to express a deep appreciation and gratitude to Angie Padilla, who cared for Jean over the past few years. We could not have been more blessed by this wonderful Angel, who cared for Jean with patience and kindness as if she were her own mother, and who always looked out for Jean's wishes and dignity. Jean came to love Angie as her own family, and we could not be more grateful for all Angie did for Jean and our family.



In lieu of flowers and in memory of Jean, the family asks that donations be made to St. Joseph Indian School or Food for the Poor.



