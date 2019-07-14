Elizabeth M. Taylor Giorgi died at home Sunday, June 16, 2019. Known as Bette to most of her friends and family, she was born to Maude and John Taylor on December 5, 1925 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her son, Larry, her husband Angelo (Al), two sisters, Aphia Becker and Thelma Fehrer, and two brothers, John Jay Taylor and Stanley Robert Taylor.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen Giorgi of Los Alamos, NM, and Daniel Giorgi (husband John Reeve) of Merchantville, NJ plus many nieces and nephews.
Bette lived a full and happy life. She and her husband were married for 66 years. They were the perfect dance couple. They met at a dance and continued to dance well into their 80's and 90's. They traveled extensively, visiting all seven continents.
Both Bette and Al continued their education after their marriage. Al received his PhD and Bette received a BA, both from UNM.
Bette comes from an old New England family. William French Smith, California and US Attorney General under Reagan was her second cousin. Other famous ancestors included: President Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Franklin.
Bette lived for her boys. They, and her husband, were the center of her life. She left this world knowing she was loved by them all.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on July 14, 2019