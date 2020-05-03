Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma Lou (Parker/Means) Fairchild. View Sign Service Information Service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Erma Lou (Parker, Means) Fairchild passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 in Nevada. She was born August 12, 1927 in East Alton, Illinois to Harry and Gladys Parker. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Ray Means, her brothers Douglas, Russell, and Harry, as well her sister Verna. She is survived by her husband Charles Fairchild, her sons Brady and Michael Means, her daughters Stacy Dowling and Holly Risley, her 6 grandchildren Ray and Alex Dowling, Brigit and Ryan Means, Alyssa and Jameson Risley, and 4 great-grandchildren Ryan, Brennden, Mikolas, and Oona Means. Erma and Ray Means were married May 3, 1947 in Wood River Illinois. The family moved Los Alamos, New Mexico in 1951 along with a number of Ray's friends at Western Cartridge Company. Mr. Means and a co-worker were killed in an accident at LANL in 1959. Erma decided the family should stay in Los Alamos as she was offered a position by LANL as a secretary. She joined a ballroom dance class at the YMCA where she met Chuck Fairchild. They were married on November 26, 1960. The family moved to White Rock in 1964, followed soon thereafter by the birth of Holly. Eventually Erma went back to work for the Lab until she retired as a Scientific Administrative Assistant. An indomitable spirit, she wanted to be remembered for what she enjoyed doing. She was a league bowler for very many years, with two 600 series to her credit. She had a lifetime love of sewing and dancing: ballroom dancing, square dancing, jazzercise, and group tap dancing. She also really enjoyed volunteering, particularly at the Senior Center and the local hospital, where she made newborn baby caps for the maternity ward and worked in the lobby shop. Erma was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a respected member of her community. Donations are asked to be given to the . Note: Due to the extenuating circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Erma will be announced at a later date through this same venue, The Los Alamos Monitor. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at Erma Lou (Parker, Means) Fairchild passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 in Nevada. She was born August 12, 1927 in East Alton, Illinois to Harry and Gladys Parker. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Ray Means, her brothers Douglas, Russell, and Harry, as well her sister Verna. She is survived by her husband Charles Fairchild, her sons Brady and Michael Means, her daughters Stacy Dowling and Holly Risley, her 6 grandchildren Ray and Alex Dowling, Brigit and Ryan Means, Alyssa and Jameson Risley, and 4 great-grandchildren Ryan, Brennden, Mikolas, and Oona Means. Erma and Ray Means were married May 3, 1947 in Wood River Illinois. The family moved Los Alamos, New Mexico in 1951 along with a number of Ray's friends at Western Cartridge Company. Mr. Means and a co-worker were killed in an accident at LANL in 1959. Erma decided the family should stay in Los Alamos as she was offered a position by LANL as a secretary. She joined a ballroom dance class at the YMCA where she met Chuck Fairchild. They were married on November 26, 1960. The family moved to White Rock in 1964, followed soon thereafter by the birth of Holly. Eventually Erma went back to work for the Lab until she retired as a Scientific Administrative Assistant. An indomitable spirit, she wanted to be remembered for what she enjoyed doing. She was a league bowler for very many years, with two 600 series to her credit. She had a lifetime love of sewing and dancing: ballroom dancing, square dancing, jazzercise, and group tap dancing. She also really enjoyed volunteering, particularly at the Senior Center and the local hospital, where she made newborn baby caps for the maternity ward and worked in the lobby shop. Erma was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a respected member of her community. Donations are asked to be given to the . Note: Due to the extenuating circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Erma will be announced at a later date through this same venue, The Los Alamos Monitor. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com Published in Los Alamos Monitor on May 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Los Alamos Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.