Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary D. Rich. View Sign Service Information Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home 111 E. Rosewood Ave. Boerne , TX 78006 (830)-249-2321 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary D. Rich was born on August 24, 1955, in Omaha, Nebraska, (according to him, roughly 5 minutes before his twin brother, Larry). The Lord called Gary home on March 10, 2020, at the age of 64.

Gary was a graduate of the class of 1978 Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds. Upon graduation, he went to work at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and earned his MBA in the mid 90's. Ok, enough with the boring stuff. Gary would have liked to get to the meat and potatoes.

Gary's greatest pride was his family. He was a devoted and loving husband and father, role model, best friend, never-say-no, goofiest grandfather and most importantly a faithful servant of God. He never knew a stranger, would always make you laugh and was tremendously giving of himself. If you were ever a guest in his home, you were treated as family (unless they wore a Cowboys jersey or beat him during family game night! Gary was not known as the most graceful loser). Your wine glass or "Rich and Coke" would never be empty, though you may have to pour it yourself and top off Gary's while you were at it. But that's OK because you would always have a place to crash and would wake up to a delicious breakfast of eggs, bacon, fresh fruit, blueberry muffins, hash browns and homemade chili.

If you knew Gary, there is a good chance you are also an avid golfer and won a few dollars from him on the course. And if you were not a golfer, you must be a travel buddy, sports advocate, volunteer or a fellow of his church family. Gary and his family traveled all over the world… from Costa Rica, to Africa, to New Zealand and everywhere in between. When traveling with Gary, you would surely be escorted to the airport 3 hours before you needed to be there and before anyone was serving coffee or mimosas. But, Gary would have your luggage and pillow prepacked along with your itinerary and boarding pass laminated and ready to go. Who needs coffee when you have a laminated boarding pass?

Gary moved to Boerne, TX, the last four years of his life to be closer to his son, grandchildren, brother and in-laws. At this point, he started living for Jesus Christ. God really moved through his heart and as a result he was at the happiest, most content place in his life. Gary was a true child of God and God's roots especially strengthened when he found his church home at Cibolo Creek Community Church. He found tremendous joy helping others, serving his church community and especially those in need.

Gary is survived by his wife, Bethany Rich of Boerne, TX; son, Brandon Rich and wife Luika Rich of Austin, TX; daughter, Michelle Kemp and husband Keith Kemp of Denver, CO; granddaughters, Payton (7), Ryan (5) and Blake (3) Rich; parents, Walt and Marge Rich of Boerne, TX; brothers, Steve Rich of Albuquerque, NM and Larry Rich of Kerrville, TX; sister, Susan Rich Williams of Denver, CO; along with his nieces and nephews, Patrick Rich, Jessica Taylor, Shauna Chappelle, Shaylene Mays, Eric Rich, Greg Rich, Ray Cardona, and Jennifer Crane.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Cibolo Creek Community Church. As Gary would say after retirement, every day is Saturday, except for Sunday!

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to CASA (Child Advocates San Antonio) at Gary D. Rich was born on August 24, 1955, in Omaha, Nebraska, (according to him, roughly 5 minutes before his twin brother, Larry). The Lord called Gary home on March 10, 2020, at the age of 64.Gary was a graduate of the class of 1978 Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds. Upon graduation, he went to work at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and earned his MBA in the mid 90's. Ok, enough with the boring stuff. Gary would have liked to get to the meat and potatoes.Gary's greatest pride was his family. He was a devoted and loving husband and father, role model, best friend, never-say-no, goofiest grandfather and most importantly a faithful servant of God. He never knew a stranger, would always make you laugh and was tremendously giving of himself. If you were ever a guest in his home, you were treated as family (unless they wore a Cowboys jersey or beat him during family game night! Gary was not known as the most graceful loser). Your wine glass or "Rich and Coke" would never be empty, though you may have to pour it yourself and top off Gary's while you were at it. But that's OK because you would always have a place to crash and would wake up to a delicious breakfast of eggs, bacon, fresh fruit, blueberry muffins, hash browns and homemade chili.If you knew Gary, there is a good chance you are also an avid golfer and won a few dollars from him on the course. And if you were not a golfer, you must be a travel buddy, sports advocate, volunteer or a fellow of his church family. Gary and his family traveled all over the world… from Costa Rica, to Africa, to New Zealand and everywhere in between. When traveling with Gary, you would surely be escorted to the airport 3 hours before you needed to be there and before anyone was serving coffee or mimosas. But, Gary would have your luggage and pillow prepacked along with your itinerary and boarding pass laminated and ready to go. Who needs coffee when you have a laminated boarding pass?Gary moved to Boerne, TX, the last four years of his life to be closer to his son, grandchildren, brother and in-laws. At this point, he started living for Jesus Christ. God really moved through his heart and as a result he was at the happiest, most content place in his life. Gary was a true child of God and God's roots especially strengthened when he found his church home at Cibolo Creek Community Church. He found tremendous joy helping others, serving his church community and especially those in need.Gary is survived by his wife, Bethany Rich of Boerne, TX; son, Brandon Rich and wife Luika Rich of Austin, TX; daughter, Michelle Kemp and husband Keith Kemp of Denver, CO; granddaughters, Payton (7), Ryan (5) and Blake (3) Rich; parents, Walt and Marge Rich of Boerne, TX; brothers, Steve Rich of Albuquerque, NM and Larry Rich of Kerrville, TX; sister, Susan Rich Williams of Denver, CO; along with his nieces and nephews, Patrick Rich, Jessica Taylor, Shauna Chappelle, Shaylene Mays, Eric Rich, Greg Rich, Ray Cardona, and Jennifer Crane.A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Cibolo Creek Community Church. As Gary would say after retirement, every day is Saturday, except for Sunday!In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to CASA (Child Advocates San Antonio) at casa-satx.org or the Kendall County Women's Shelter at kcwstexas.org. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries. Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Mar. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Los Alamos Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close