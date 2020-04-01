Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Howard Ebinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albuquerque, NM – Gene Howard Ebinger, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 25th following a brief illness.



Gene is preceded in death by wife, Virginia Nylander Ebinger, and favorite dog, Abby. He leaves behind 4 children, 5 grand children and 1 great-grandson. Son Michael Ebinger (Spokane, WA), wife Britt Ravnan, and two grandsons: Carl and Timothy Ebinger; son John Ebinger (Phoenix, AZ) and partner Kristel Nielson; daughter Annie Apodaca (Custer, SD), husband Victor Apodaca, two grandchildren: Mary and Philip Apodaca (wife Deanza Apodaca), and great-grandson Santiago Apodaca. Daughter Mary Ebinger (Rio Rancho, NM) and grandson Justin Archuleta. He has many great friends that were a very important part of his life, and the family is truly grateful for their involvement in his life.



Born and raised in Brainerd, Minnesota, the son of Howard and Estella (Pietz) Ebinger, he relocated to Los Alamos, New Mexico in the 1954, and to Albuquerque, NM in 2007.



In his early years, Gene enjoyed life in Minnesota on the water. He loved to fish, canoe, camp, and waterski every chance he got. He also always loved music and played the coronet and sang. He played sports throughout high school and college, and particularly excelled in basketball. He attended Washington High School in Brainerd, Brainerd Jr. College, and St. Cloud State University where he received his bachelor's degree in Education. He later received his Master of Arts in Education from the University of New Mexico. Gene joined the US



After moving to New Mexico, he met Virginia Nylander while working at Los Alamos Public Schools. They wed in 1957, and were married for 52 years before Virginia (Gin) passed in 2008. They raised all their children in the mountains of Los Alamos, which they truly loved.



Gene had a passion for wood working (and great talent!), reading, his church and faith, traveling all over the world, watching sports, and most of all, his family.



