Service Information French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas 10500 Lomas Boulevard Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-275-3500

Harold Morris Burnett, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 91 years of age, from symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. He was born on Friday, August 10, 1928, in Amarillo, Texas, to parents Henry Arnold Burnett and Ivory Ann Rogers Burnett.



Harold is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Williams Burnett; son, Brian Burnett and wife Celia; daughters, Laurel Burnett and Ardyce Burnett; granddaughter, Rachel Brunton and husband Tom; and grandson, Brandon Burnett. He was a devoted and encouraging Granddad to Rachel and Brandon Burnett and step-Granddad to Kelsey and Russell Sensenig. Harold experienced great joy in his great-grandchildren Kyle, Liesl, and Malcolm Brunton. Harold is also survived by his sister, Janie Vincent and her husband Bill of Indianapolis; and many nieces and nephews. Harold is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roy Burnett. Harold had an avid interest in genealogy and researched extensively the Burnett Family heritage that he shared with the entire family.



Harold was a devoted student at all levels, and he remained committed to the philosophy of "lifelong learning." He graduated from Amarillo High School and graduated with honors from the Amarillo Junior College two-year program. After hearing about the

Harold's professional career was as a chemist, meteorologist, Air Force officer, and small business owner. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the



Harold and Betty lived in Los Alamos, NM, for 34 years where he worked with the Los Alamos National Laboratory and then owned the "Ojo De Dios" Bookstore. He had a special expertise of obtaining scientific and technical books. Harold was often referred to as "Mr. Ojo," by his customers. Throughout his life, a strong faith and participation in church community served as an enduring foundation. He enjoyed participating in church events, taking on different leadership roles in the church, and serving as a Stephen Minister.



Throughout his adulthood, Harold was committed about serving as an active volunteer within the community. For example, Pack Leader and Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America, Los Alamos Library Board, League of Women Voters, Heifer International, Science Adviser in the Albuquerque Public School System, Chaplain volunteer program at UNM Hospital, and SouthWest Writers.

In October 2018, Harold was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. He bravely faced the changes in his health and the impact on his lifestyle. With supportive caregiving from his family he continued to participate in many community and family events, with a highlight being the family reunion in 2018.



The Burnett Family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the staff of La Vida Llena LifeCare Community for their devoted care and support of Harold throughout the past nine years. Harold and Betty valued meeting so many people from diverse walks of life, with special celebration of "small world stories," after learning about shared events or situations where paths had crossed.

