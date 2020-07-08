Hazel DeVries, aka Hazel Wykstra and "Mrs. D," resident of White Rock, New Mexico, entered into Jesus's loving arms in heaven on June 4th, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born to Ethel May Brewer and Charles Kucera at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado on December 17, 1941, ten days after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Hazel married Fred DeVries on October 8, 1960 in Denver, CO, and she was saved by God's mercy and grace when she accepted Jesus as her Savior and Lord in McCook, Nebraska in 1975.
Hazel's biological parents precede her in death, as does her foster mother, Sadie Wykstra of Denver, CO; sister Joyce Gieser and brother Monty Quayle of Denver, CO; foster brothers Arnold (Winney) Wykstra and Con (Milly) Wykstra of Denver, CO; foster sister Louise (Dean) Kanospe of Denver, CO; and foster brother Bud (Helen) Bylsma of Seattle, WA.
She is survived by her husband, Fred DeVries, of White Rock, NM; sons Jerry (Michelle) DeVries of Aloha, OR and David (Kathleen) DeVries of Littleton, CO; daughter Karen (Mark) Skoog of Santa Fe, NM; granddaughter Becky DeVries of Aloha, OR; granddaughter Augusta Skoog of Santa Fe, NM; and granddaughter Hailey (Turner Fountain) DeVries of Littleton, CO; grandson Tristan DeVries of Littleton, CO; great-granddaughter Lilah Fountain of Aimes, IA; brother Joe (Sandy) Quayle of Prairie Grove, AK; brother Red (Kathy) Quayle of Elizabeth, CO; and brother Leroy (Ginney) Quayle of Golden, CO.
Hazel faithfully served as a Stephen Minister, youth leader, SPRC member, and Ark board member at the First United Methodist Church in Los Alamos, NM. She also served on many NM Kairos Prison Ministry teams and led many Bible studies in McCook, NE and Los Alamos, NM. She dearly loved her family, her school bus passengers, the Ark children (who knew her as Mrs. D), and the NM prisoners to whom she ministered.
Hazel's family extends their thanks to Ambercare Hospice and Comfort Keepers, who helped care for Hazel during her last six months. Donations in her memory may be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Los Alamos for the Ark Child Development Center or the NM Kairos Prison Ministry.
Hazel's family has entrusted her care to Rivera Family Funerals & Cremations of Los Alamos, located at 1627 A Central Ave., Los Alamos, NM, 87544, (505) 663-6880, www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.