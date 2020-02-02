HOPE ANN-MARIE JARAMILLO (WAGNER) March 1, 1969 – Jan. 29, 2020
Hope Ann-Marie Jaramillo (Wagner), beloved wife, mother, sister, friend and daughter of Raymond and Mary Wagner, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Hope is survived by her husband, Joe Jaramillo; daughters Taylor Jaramillo, Jordan Jaramillo and Terri Jaramillo; as well as her extended family.
Hope was a long-time resident of Los Alamos and graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1987. She had a lifetime passion for softball and served her community by coaching. Momma Hope was a mentor and coach, and she always welcomed people with open arms.
Hope was a devoted wife, mother and sister. Her smile brought joy to all who knew her. Her sense of humor made her your friend when you met her. Her dedication and stubbornness made her a champion for her family and friends.
Hope's passion for life will be missed and this community lost one of its shining lights.
A Rosary with visitation will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Los Alamos, NM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, followed by burial at Guaje Pines Cemetery. All are invited to a reception, following the burial, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall. Hope's wish was that any girl she coached would wear their jersey to her funeral as a remembrance.
Hope's family has entrusted her care to Rivera Family Funerals & Cremations of Los Alamos, located at 1627 A Central Avenue, Los Alamos, NM 87544, (505) 663-6880, www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Feb. 2, 2020