James (Jim) Frederick Lime of White Rock, NM passed away on the early morning of June 5th, 2020 at home with his wife, Eileen, by his side. Jim was 85 years old. Jim left this world worry-free and an understanding that God loves each of us unconditionally.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Sue Lew and Mah Foon Lime, his little brother Richard (Dickie) Lime, and little sisters, Jacqueline (Jackie) Streit and Donna (Joie) Lee. Jim is survived by his wife, Eileen Lime, daughter Susan and husband Travis Jones, daughter Rachel and husband Brandon Palmer, Susan and Travis's son, Alexander, Rachel and Brandon's daughter, Charlie, his little sister Olive Streit and Olive's family, his little brother Geoff Lime, and his nieces and nephews.



Jim was born in Silver City, NM on December 11, 1934. Jim was the oldest brother of six and grew up busy helping his parents out at the family's restaurants. Jim graduated with a bachelors of science (B.S.) degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California at Berkeley in 1956 with a focus on high speed aerodynamics, aerothermodynamics, chemistry of propellants, and system management and control. Jim worked for 24 years as a nuclear reactor analyst at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). Before working at LANL, Jim developed the BEACON computer code for nuclear reactor containment safety analysis at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. His engineering resume, prior to 1970, lists advanced propulsion cycle analysis and computer code development for a number of systems including the Naval Air Command Force Supercharged Ejector Ramjet (SERJ) engine, the space shuttle, and the United States Air Force Strategic Air Command B-70 strategic bomber.



When All Together NM COVID-19 Safe Practices mass gathering regulations allow, a memorial service for Jim will take place at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church. Following Jim's family tradition, red and white lycee (lace-ee) envelopes will be handed out with a wish for good luck and fortune at Jim's memorial service.

