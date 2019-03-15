Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry McNally. View Sign

James Henry McNally passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 at age 82 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was the son of James O. McNally and Edith (nee Jones) McNally and was born in Orange, New Jersey on December 18, 1936. Educated in the Millburn, New Jersey public schools, Jim then received his undergraduate and master's degrees in Engineering Physics at Cornell University. Jim then went to Cal Tech and earned his doctorate in physics. He was a respected physicist at the Los Alamos National Lab in New Mexico for 25 years. Upon retirement, Dr. McNally began his own consulting business and later worked for the Department of State. In 1998 Jim and his wife Nan moved to Kittery, Maine. For the next twenty years Jim and Nan had many great adventures sailing the Maine and Canadian seacoasts. In 2016, the McNally's relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona to be closer to their family and enjoy their three grandchildren.

Jim leaves his beloved wife, Nan; a step-son, Lee Anderson and his wife, Karen, granddaughter, Regan, grandsons Kyle and Maxwell all of Scottsdale, Arizona. Sara Anderson, step-daughter, of San Francisco, also survives.

In lieu of flowers, Jim requested donations be given to Foothills Caring Corps ( James Henry McNally passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 at age 82 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was the son of James O. McNally and Edith (nee Jones) McNally and was born in Orange, New Jersey on December 18, 1936. Educated in the Millburn, New Jersey public schools, Jim then received his undergraduate and master's degrees in Engineering Physics at Cornell University. Jim then went to Cal Tech and earned his doctorate in physics. He was a respected physicist at the Los Alamos National Lab in New Mexico for 25 years. Upon retirement, Dr. McNally began his own consulting business and later worked for the Department of State. In 1998 Jim and his wife Nan moved to Kittery, Maine. For the next twenty years Jim and Nan had many great adventures sailing the Maine and Canadian seacoasts. In 2016, the McNally's relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona to be closer to their family and enjoy their three grandchildren.Jim leaves his beloved wife, Nan; a step-son, Lee Anderson and his wife, Karen, granddaughter, Regan, grandsons Kyle and Maxwell all of Scottsdale, Arizona. Sara Anderson, step-daughter, of San Francisco, also survives.In lieu of flowers, Jim requested donations be given to Foothills Caring Corps ( www.foothillscaringcorps.com. ) Jim's ashes will be scattered in the mountains near Telluride, Colorado and the Maine seacoast. A celebration of Jim's life will take place in Kittery, Maine on June 3rd. Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Mar. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Los Alamos Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close