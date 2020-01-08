Guest Book View Sign Service Information United Church of Los Alamos 2525 Canyon Rd Los Alamos, NM 87544 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM United Church of Los Alamos 2525 Canyon Road Los Alamos , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James N. P. Lawrence, 90 of Los Alamos, NM, died peacefully December 13, 2019 at Sombrillo Nursing Home. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 29, 1929 to the late Frank D. and Margarette Peed Lawrence of Portsmouth, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Francine O. Greenacre in 2011. He was also preceded by his parents, his sisters Doris and Ann Beth as well as 5 half- brothers.



Jim enjoyed golf and could be found on the Los Alamos golf course most weekends. When he first came to Los Alamos he enjoyed playing on an adult hockey team.



He worked almost 40 years at the National Laboratory in Los Alamos. He held a Ph.D. and worked as a health physicist at LANL from 1951 to the late 1990's. He also went in to volunteer his time after retiring to finish a project that he had started.



Jim and the love of his life, Francine were married for 63 years and loved to travel, visiting many places around the world together. Virtually every trip that was made included at least one golf course. Some include the old course at St. Andrews in Scotland, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach golf links in California, Kapalua in Hawaii and Royal Portrush in Ireland.



Jim was invited to the Silkwood autopsy even though he was a "scientific" doctor not a medical doctor. He never wanted to be referred to as Dr. Lawrence because to him that meant a medical doctor.



During the 1980's he was asked if he wanted to go to Chernobyl to study the effects of radiation exposure on the environment.



Jim had a very distinct look with his bald head and pale blue eyes. If he was cross with you, he would raise that eyebrow and look at you and without a word you would know you were in trouble! That's when the grandkids knew they better be quiet!



Jim is survived by his daughter Francine Seal (John) of Los Alamos, grandchildren Jim Tarkington (Kenna) and Cecelia Jordon of California, great grandchildren, Tanner Tarkington, Kennady Tarkington, John Jordon and Garnet Jordon as well as nieces and nephews, Leonard Barger, Laurel Barger and Lee Barger, John Greenacre and Cindy Greenacre.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Church of Los Alamos, 2525 Canyon Road on January 15th, 2020 at 2:00pm



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Los Alamos High School Golf program. This can be done by making a deposit to the Los Alamos Junior Golf Association account at New Mexico Bank and Trust or by mail to LAJGA 6 Quemazon Place, Los Alamos, NM 87544. Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020

