JAMES THOMAS (J.T.) LEE, JR
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas "JT" Lee JR.
JT Lee was born December 14, 1937, in Fitzgerald, GA to James Thomas Lee, Sr. and Thursey Estelle (Cook) Lee. He passed away peacefully at home in Golden, CO, on January 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Truman and sisters Louise, Dorothy, and Vivian. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years Darlene (Todd) Lee, daughter Monica (Bart) Buhlig and grandchildren Maxwell and Ella of Golden; nephews Thomas (Deb) Tison of Mesa, AZ, James Lynn (Rita) Tedders of Ockeechobee, FL, and Paul (Elaine) Hill of St. Paul, Minnesota.
JT was a man of quiet and strong integrity. From humble beginnings in rural Georgia, J.T. began his education at Hibbing Junior College while living with his sister Louise and family. He returned to Georgia to obtain a Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. He received his Masters in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from MIT. After working at TRW in Redondo Beach where he met his wife, he moved to Sunnyvale, CA where he worked, had his daughter and obtained a PhD in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Stanford University.
JT fell in love with the west for its hiking and skiing. He worked for 24 years at Los Alamos National Laboratory in NM. Pajarito Mountain was a favorite place to ski, and he enjoyed many camping trips to Colorado with Darlene and Monica.
The past twelve years in Colorado have been happiest spending time with Max and Ella; watching soccer games and stage performances. It is with a sad heart he will not see them grow to their full potential wherever life takes them.
At JT's request, no funeral services will be conducted. To honor JT, donations can be made to Rocky Mountain Parkinson's Association or Denver Hospice
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Feb. 6, 2019