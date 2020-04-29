Guest Book View Sign Service Information French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Boulevard Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-823-9400 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet (Jan) Supon Kingsbury passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at home in Albuquerque, NM, surrounded by members of her family. Jan was born in December 1943 in Kimball, NE to parents, Frank and Lucyellen Supon.

Jan was raised in Pine Bluffs, WY, and graduated from Pine Bluffs High School as valedictorian of the class of 1962. She enrolled at the University of Wyoming where she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Kingsbury, whom she married in August of 1965.

She graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in Home Economics in 1966, and then taught home economics and English at Tempe High School while Bob attended graduate school at

Jan was always very active in her community and her church. She served on the vestry, was Senior Warden of St. Chad's Episcopal Church for three years, and she continued to serve on St. Chad's Altar Guild until her passing. She was Treasurer and former President of Chapter AA of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Jan was also a strong supporter over the years of the American Association of University Women.

Jan's favorite activity was spending time with her husband, brother, sister, children, grandchildren, many friends, and her Boston Terriers. Additionally, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, dining at fine restaurants, her book club, and traveling with Bob to new and long-time favorite places such as the family ranch in Wyoming, her brother's home in Kauai, and the California wine country.

Jan is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob Kingsbury of Albuquerque; son, Brian (Linda) Kingsbury of Cortlandt Manor, NY; daughter, Karla Kingsbury (Adrian Romero) of New York City; and daughter, Karen (Ryan) Hultgren of Tacoma, WA; three grandchildren, Nathaniel and Antra-Blake Kingsbury, and Stella Hultgren; brother, Frank Supon of Austin, TX; and sister, Judy (Dennis) Kieler of Lyman, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service for Jan will be held at a later date when we are able to gather with her many friends and family for a celebration of her life.

Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Chad's Episcopal Church, 7171 Tennyson Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122, or to P.E.O. Foundation, c/o Jane Moses; PO Box 2836, Corrales, NM 87048. Please visit our online guestbook for Jan at

Janet (Jan) Supon Kingsbury passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at home in Albuquerque, NM, surrounded by members of her family. Jan was born in December 1943 in Kimball, NE to parents, Frank and Lucyellen Supon.Jan was raised in Pine Bluffs, WY, and graduated from Pine Bluffs High School as valedictorian of the class of 1962. She enrolled at the University of Wyoming where she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Kingsbury, whom she married in August of 1965.She graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in Home Economics in 1966, and then taught home economics and English at Tempe High School while Bob attended graduate school at Arizona State University . Bob and Jan lived in Los Alamos, NM from 1967-1971 and 1973-1986 where Jan taught junior high school home economics and served as a long-term substitute teacher at Los Alamos middle and high schools. The family moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1986 where Jan became a travel agent and worked in several agencies over a 20-year career.Jan was always very active in her community and her church. She served on the vestry, was Senior Warden of St. Chad's Episcopal Church for three years, and she continued to serve on St. Chad's Altar Guild until her passing. She was Treasurer and former President of Chapter AA of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Jan was also a strong supporter over the years of the American Association of University Women.Jan's favorite activity was spending time with her husband, brother, sister, children, grandchildren, many friends, and her Boston Terriers. Additionally, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, dining at fine restaurants, her book club, and traveling with Bob to new and long-time favorite places such as the family ranch in Wyoming, her brother's home in Kauai, and the California wine country.Jan is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob Kingsbury of Albuquerque; son, Brian (Linda) Kingsbury of Cortlandt Manor, NY; daughter, Karla Kingsbury (Adrian Romero) of New York City; and daughter, Karen (Ryan) Hultgren of Tacoma, WA; three grandchildren, Nathaniel and Antra-Blake Kingsbury, and Stella Hultgren; brother, Frank Supon of Austin, TX; and sister, Judy (Dennis) Kieler of Lyman, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents.Cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service for Jan will be held at a later date when we are able to gather with her many friends and family for a celebration of her life.Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Chad's Episcopal Church, 7171 Tennyson Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122, or to P.E.O. Foundation, c/o Jane Moses; PO Box 2836, Corrales, NM 87048. Please visit our online guestbook for Jan at www.FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH – Wyoming, 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE, (505) 823-9400 Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Apr. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites ASU Return to Today's Obituaries for Los Alamos Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close