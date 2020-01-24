Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Marie Catlett passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020. She was an amazing woman of elegance and class, who held a deep belief that all people should be treated equally and with the same compassion as they would hope to be shown. She was a wonderful listener with a beautiful engaging smile, a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, nana and a friend to many throughout the seven states where she built her life's memories.?Jean was born in Davenport, Nebraska on September 10, 1942. She grew up on a farm just west of Davenport, the eldest of three girls. Her dad considered Jean his "hired hand" and she was capable of handling every farm chore. At 16 she met her husband, Duane, at a rural community summer dance. They danced the night away and she married him two years later and never looked back in over 58 years of married life. A dear friend remarked that "it was a marriage made in Heaven."?A large part of her life was spent in living in Los Alamos where her husband Duane worked for over 30 years.?Pancreatic cancer took Jean away from her loved ones much earlier than anyone could have foreseen. She is survived by her husband, Duane; son, Chris (Katie) Catlett of Bozeman, MT; daughter, Michelle (Tory) Lyon of Golden, CO; grandchildren, Mary and Becky Catlett and Camden Lyon; and sisters, Diane Oltman and Donna DeForge.?A celebration of Jean's life will follow at a later date in Colorado. In lieu of any gifts, we encourage you to make a donation to pancreatic cancer research in her name.?Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Jan. 24, 2020

