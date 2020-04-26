A bright light has left the earth. Joan M. Tapie, age 87, passed away in Los?Lunas, New Mexico Friday, April 17, 2020.
She left New Hampshire after graduating from high school to join the air force where she met the love of her life, her late husband Francis Tapie. Together they had four children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Joan's CB handle "bubbles" accurately described her. She loved cooking, crocheting, reading, animals, being outdoors and yard sales. She was a very funny, hard-working and loving lady who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Chenaultis. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Gallagher; son-in-law, Michael Gallagher; son, Jack Tapie; son, Kenneth Tapie; grandsons, Tim Tapie, Cody Tapie, and Michael Ortiz; granddaughter, Christina Jones; great granddaughter, Katelyn Jones; great grandson, Hayden Masters and her brother Gerald Carter; sister-in-law, Kathryn Carter; nieces, Toy Suon and Dawn Rose. Please visit the online guestbook for Joan at www.FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH – University, 1111 University Blvd. NE, 505-843-6333
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Apr. 26, 2020