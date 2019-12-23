Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Louise (Weber) Cox. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Memorial service 10:30 AM White Rock Baptist Church 80 State Road 4 White Rock , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Louise Cox went to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 2, 2019.



Joanne was born April 2, 1928 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Sidney B. Weber, Sr. and Olga M. Weber (née Doeringsfeld). She was the third of four children, and grew up in Janesville, graduating from Janesville HS in 1946.



She spent four years on the beautiful campus of University of Wisconsin in Madison. As a freshman, she knew she wasn't going to make a big splash at the "U", but was happy to be a little pebble on the beach. It was a time of explosive student population, swelling from 12,000 in 1945 to 27,000 in 1946 due to the end of WW II and the GI Bill. Fraternities and sororities were in their heyday, and she joined Kappa Delta Sorority. Joanne earned her BA in Psychology in 1950.



After a year of practice teaching at Milwaukee State Teachers' College, she came to Los Alamos where she taught second grade at Mountain School 1951-1954. In Los Alamos, she met Lab staff member Summers Hugh Cox from Birch River, WV and they married in Dec 1952. Together they raised four children in Los Alamos – Robert, Ellen, Cathy and John.



Joanne enjoyed playing the piano, and played Chopin's Impromptu no. 4 in C Sharp Minor, Op. 66 for an audience on her 90th birthday. She was an active member of White Rock Baptist Church. She loved being with her family and made many friends in her 91 years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Summers, her parents, Sid and Olga Weber, her brothers, Sid Weber, Jr. and Fred Weber, and younger sister, Janice Weber Sofge. She is survived by her four children: Robert Cox (Karen) of Windsor, CO; Ellen Yoder (Terry) of Granite Bay, CA; Cathy Cox of Las Cruces, NM and John Cox (Joan) of Kennesaw, GA, and seven grandchildren: Kendra Palmer (Drew) of Windsor, CO; Koby Cox of Littleton, CO; Jenna Yoder and Vanessa Yoder of Granite Bay, CA; Linda Small of Las Cruces, NM; Jesse Cox (Jenna) of Atlanta, GA and Daniel Cox of Allenspark, CO; and two great-granddaughters: Sela Palmer and Luca Palmer of Windsor, CO.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at the White Rock Baptist Church, 80 State Road 4, White Rock NM 87547. (505) 672-9764. Memorial donations may be made to White Rock Baptist Church. The family of Joanne Louise Cox has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477 – Joanne Louise Cox went to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 2, 2019.Joanne was born April 2, 1928 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Sidney B. Weber, Sr. and Olga M. Weber (née Doeringsfeld). She was the third of four children, and grew up in Janesville, graduating from Janesville HS in 1946.She spent four years on the beautiful campus of University of Wisconsin in Madison. As a freshman, she knew she wasn't going to make a big splash at the "U", but was happy to be a little pebble on the beach. It was a time of explosive student population, swelling from 12,000 in 1945 to 27,000 in 1946 due to the end of WW II and the GI Bill. Fraternities and sororities were in their heyday, and she joined Kappa Delta Sorority. Joanne earned her BA in Psychology in 1950.After a year of practice teaching at Milwaukee State Teachers' College, she came to Los Alamos where she taught second grade at Mountain School 1951-1954. In Los Alamos, she met Lab staff member Summers Hugh Cox from Birch River, WV and they married in Dec 1952. Together they raised four children in Los Alamos – Robert, Ellen, Cathy and John.Joanne enjoyed playing the piano, and played Chopin's Impromptu no. 4 in C Sharp Minor, Op. 66 for an audience on her 90th birthday. She was an active member of White Rock Baptist Church. She loved being with her family and made many friends in her 91 years.She was preceded in death by her husband, Summers, her parents, Sid and Olga Weber, her brothers, Sid Weber, Jr. and Fred Weber, and younger sister, Janice Weber Sofge. She is survived by her four children: Robert Cox (Karen) of Windsor, CO; Ellen Yoder (Terry) of Granite Bay, CA; Cathy Cox of Las Cruces, NM and John Cox (Joan) of Kennesaw, GA, and seven grandchildren: Kendra Palmer (Drew) of Windsor, CO; Koby Cox of Littleton, CO; Jenna Yoder and Vanessa Yoder of Granite Bay, CA; Linda Small of Las Cruces, NM; Jesse Cox (Jenna) of Atlanta, GA and Daniel Cox of Allenspark, CO; and two great-granddaughters: Sela Palmer and Luca Palmer of Windsor, CO.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at the White Rock Baptist Church, 80 State Road 4, White Rock NM 87547. (505) 672-9764. Memorial donations may be made to White Rock Baptist Church. The family of Joanne Louise Cox has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477 – www.devargasfuneral.com Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Los Alamos Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close