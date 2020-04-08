JONI WORTH HYDER, 78, a resident of White Rock, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Joni was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Viola Worth; son, Michael Wachter. Joni has been limited in mobility for several years, however she always enjoyed reading. She enjoyed activities that brought her joy like taking rides out toward the oceans for fresh air which gave her a sense of freedom. She had spent time in Alaska and Los Alamos as a schoolteacher before joining the Los Alamos National Laboratories as a Radiation Safety Tech. She is survived by her husband, James E. Hyder; children, Mark Wachter, Matthew Wachter and her brother, Donald Worth Jr. The family of Joni Worth Hyder has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477-www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Apr. 8, 2020