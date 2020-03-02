Kaye Allan Johnson, age 88, passed away on Valentine's Day 2020, in Los Angeles.
Kaye was born in Peoria, IL, on June 30, 1931. After high school, he joined the United States Navy, serving in Ethiopia during the Korean War as an Electronics Technician. He attended the University of Illinois-Urbana, earning a Master's degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He married his wife, Gloria, in 1968, and they made their home in Los Alamos and White Rock. He retired after thirty years of employment with the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
He is survived by his wife, their daughter Elizabeth, and grandson, Alex.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Feb. 26, 2020