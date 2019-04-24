Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lonna Evans passed away on April 16, 2019 at the Monte Vista Estates nursing facility in Colorado at the age of 99.

Lonna was born on May 6, 1919 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Laurita Perez Parker and Wilfred C. Parker. In high school in Milwaukee Lonna was an avid cellist. She graduated from the

In 1976 Lonna and Jacob moved with their youngest child (Frank) to Los Alamos, NM. She became active in the music scene there, playing cello in the LA Symphony Orchestra, where she later was the music librarian. She also played cello in the Light Opera and in weekly quartets with friends. She was an agent with Real Estate Associates from 1979 until she retired in 1989. She enjoyed taking many courses at UNM Los Alamos, especially in Spanish language and literature. Lonna was independent and took many solo trips, such as to Alaska (1984) and to Peru (1991), where her mother was born. Lonna was active in the Los Alamos community, including volunteering at the Sombrillo nursing facility, where she designed and maintained the garden from the early 1990s until 2005. She became a master gardener through the NMSU extension program, and volunteered for the Demonstration Garden maintained by the Los Alamos Master Gardeners. Lonna was also active with the League of Women Voters, served on the board of Los Alamos Concert Association, and was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. She was a member of the White Rock Presbyterian Church and then the United Church of Los Alamos. She lived at Aspen Ridge Lodge from 2007 through 2009 before moving to southern Colorado.

Lonna is survived by her children Carol Evans of Chicago, Jackie Gause of Seattle, Steve (Michelle) Evans of Centenial CO, Dottie (Gary Weis) Evans-Weis of Salem MO, and Frank Evans (Susanna Gross) of Del Norte CO. She is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lonna was preceded in death by her parents Laurita and Wilfred Parker, her brothers Frank Parker and Wilfred P Parker, and her daughter Ginger Evans.

