Margaret "Judy" Gosling died peacefully on August 4, 2020 in the company of her loving family, following a courageous 13-year fight against cancer.
Judy touched countless lives with her intelligence, compassion, courage and humor. To those who knew her, she was a smiling super-hero who faced life with a positive passion and energy.
Her life's work included critical-care and emergency-room nursing, administration and quality assurance for the Occupational Medicine Department at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, charitable contributions of time, expertise and funding, women's support and advocacy, and absolute devotion as a mother and grandmother.
Judy lost her husband, Jack, to cancer in 2018.
She is survived by her two sons, Greg and David Hughes; her stepsons, Mark and Steve Gosling; her sisters, Gayle Cross and Marsha Rossi; her beloved grandchildren; extended family and a multitude of friends and colleagues who knew and loved her well.
Judy was born in Winter Haven, Florida on April 13, 1944, to Army officer Fremont Bragdon Stanley and Jessie Elva Melvin followed by a sister, Gail, one year later. The Stanley family moved frequently with army postings including Florida, Texas, Germany (where a third sister, Marsha, was born), Montana, Oklahoma, a second tour in Germany, and finally South Carolina. The constant moving and uprooting of social ties presented both challenges and opportunities. Judy always managed to overcome challenges and maximize opportunities. Growing up as an "army brat" contributed to her confidence, independence, and outgoing personality. She was the calm "alpha" sister.
Judy attended Dreher high school in Columbia, SC where she was involved in a multitude of extra-curricular activities while maintaining academic excellence. She earned her BA degree in Psychology from Duke University in Durham, NC where she met and married her first husband, Bill Hughes. With two young sons, Greg and David, the family moved first to Washington D.C. and then to Los Alamos, New Mexico for work at the National Laboratory. Judy studied and received her nursing degree and became a professional emergency room and intensive care nurse. As life went on, with her typical strength and intelligence, she took on the role of single mom while working as a nurse, and earned an advanced nursing degree and an MBA. She later joined the Los Alamos National Laboratory as supervisor/Associate Director for Occupational Medicine overseeing clinical, occupational, and quality assurance programs. Judy met her second husband, Jack Gosling, in the emergency room when he came in with a broken arm. Her warm, smiling personality and his sharp wit just clicked. When retirement came to the Goslings, they chose to settle in the Boulder, CO area to be close to family, friends, and the beauty of the area.
Judy loved family, traveling, helping others, hosting (feeding!) large and small groups of family and friends-who else owns 40 wine glasses?! She will always be remembered for her persistent caring smile, laughter, competence, and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family request you consider a memorial donation in Judy's name to the Sister Carmen Community Center (sistercarmen.org
), an organization near Boulder, Colorado that was special to Judy and Jack over the years, and which they worked to support.
A private family service will be held in Boulder, Colorado on September 4th. The family plans a celebration of life service for friends, colleagues and family, to be held at some point in the future when people will be able to travel to attend.