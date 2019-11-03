Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Kook-Sun Chan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Kook-Sun Chan (Dec. 24th, 1946 – Oct. 24th, 2019)

Margaret Kook-Sun Chan 72, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, formerly of Los Alamos, NM, died peacefully on Thursday, October 24th at City of Hope Hospital in Southern California after a long but courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Guangzhou, China, she moved to Hong Kong and graduated from the Chinese University of HK. She then immigrated to the United States and received a Master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1975 and later a computer science degree from the University of New Mexico, Los Alamos. She worked as a computer professional at Los Alamos National Laboratory until her retirement in 2009.

Margaret was known for her caring and generous nature, and for being the soul of the Chan family. She was a loving mother and wife. Margaret was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish and later of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in Alta Loma, CA. She enjoyed spending her time on crafts, a quality that she has passed down to her children and grandchildren. She drew, worked with ceramics, sewed and knitted. But her best craft was her cooking, which was renowned by her family and friends.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Dominic Chan, and her two sons and spouses: Joseph, Janet, Jeffrey and Teresa. She is also survived by her three adoring grandchildren, Carter, Emily and Katie, and her dog Bella.

Margaret Kook-Sun Chan (Dec. 24th, 1946 – Oct. 24th, 2019)Margaret Kook-Sun Chan 72, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, formerly of Los Alamos, NM, died peacefully on Thursday, October 24th at City of Hope Hospital in Southern California after a long but courageous battle with cancer.Born in Guangzhou, China, she moved to Hong Kong and graduated from the Chinese University of HK. She then immigrated to the United States and received a Master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1975 and later a computer science degree from the University of New Mexico, Los Alamos. She worked as a computer professional at Los Alamos National Laboratory until her retirement in 2009.Margaret was known for her caring and generous nature, and for being the soul of the Chan family. She was a loving mother and wife. Margaret was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish and later of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in Alta Loma, CA. She enjoyed spending her time on crafts, a quality that she has passed down to her children and grandchildren. She drew, worked with ceramics, sewed and knitted. But her best craft was her cooking, which was renowned by her family and friends.She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Dominic Chan, and her two sons and spouses: Joseph, Janet, Jeffrey and Teresa. She is also survived by her three adoring grandchildren, Carter, Emily and Katie, and her dog Bella. Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Los Alamos Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close