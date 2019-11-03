Margaret Kook-Sun Chan (Dec. 24th, 1946 – Oct. 24th, 2019)
Margaret Kook-Sun Chan 72, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, formerly of Los Alamos, NM, died peacefully on Thursday, October 24th at City of Hope Hospital in Southern California after a long but courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Guangzhou, China, she moved to Hong Kong and graduated from the Chinese University of HK. She then immigrated to the United States and received a Master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1975 and later a computer science degree from the University of New Mexico, Los Alamos. She worked as a computer professional at Los Alamos National Laboratory until her retirement in 2009.
Margaret was known for her caring and generous nature, and for being the soul of the Chan family. She was a loving mother and wife. Margaret was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish and later of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in Alta Loma, CA. She enjoyed spending her time on crafts, a quality that she has passed down to her children and grandchildren. She drew, worked with ceramics, sewed and knitted. But her best craft was her cooking, which was renowned by her family and friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Dominic Chan, and her two sons and spouses: Joseph, Janet, Jeffrey and Teresa. She is also survived by her three adoring grandchildren, Carter, Emily and Katie, and her dog Bella.
