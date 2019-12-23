Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria "Mary" (Esguibel) Carman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria, one month shy of her 95th birthday, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019.



Maria enjoyed and lived a peaceful, inspirational, and productive life. She raised five beautiful children, and owned and operated several fine restaurants in Los Alamos and Espanola. She had been a seminal part of the future "Atomic" city of Los Alamos, NM.



While still in her teens, Maria became part of the labor force being created by the new Scientific Laboratory in Los Alamos, NM. While working there, she met and personally knew many of the prominent scientists of the day. It was there that she also met her future husband, Thomas Carman, who had been drafted into the Army during World War II, and shipped off to the (then) remote mountains of Northern New Mexico to become a part of the "Manhattan Project."



Maria always looked forward to her family's gatherings for Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, etc., and the meals were always prepared with love as the main dish. Maria's red-chili enchiladas were the best, and she could whip up a batch quicker than you could blink an eye.



During the Holidays, Maria and Thomas could be found walking the downtown streets of Albuquerque handing out money to those in need. Their generosity was immense.



Maria was preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years, a granddaughter Catherine Marie, and her beloved parents and siblings. Numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws also preceded her death.



Maria is survived by many relatives, and by her five children; Robert Carman (and spouse Robin and daughter Lauren), Carol Marie Carman, Elizabeth Diane Carman, Thomas Martin Carman (and spouse Nancy and daughter Cora), and Paul Milan Carman (and spouse Kathy and children Max and Lilly).



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Maria's name be made to St. Elizabeth's Shelter in Santa Fe, or to Beehive Homes in Albuquerque, whose compassionate and loving care during Maria's last few months is greatly appreciated.



