Martin A. Ott, 80, passed away at his home in White Rock on February 11, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory after 33 years of service. He was a second degree black belt in Taekwondo, a woodworker, and loved to ride his Harley. Martin is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Edna M. Ott, two sons, Martin E. Ott of Mason, Tennessee, and Mark Ott of Bonney Lake, Washington. He is also survived by three grandsons, one granddaughter, and three great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Services were held 10am Saturday, February 16th at White Rock Presbyterian Church at 310 Rover Blvd. in White Rock, NM. Interment to follow at Guaje Pines Cemetery with US Navy Honors. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rivera Family Funeral Home of Los Alamos.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Feb. 24, 2019