Mary Elva Rivera, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Los Alamos, NM.
Mary was born in Trujillo, NM. She and her beloved late husband Manuel lived in Los Alamos for many years and worked for the Los Alamos National Laboratories.
She is survived by her son, Manuel A. Rivera of Albuquerque, NM; two sisters, Agnes Rivera of Glendale, Arizona and Alice Thompson of Denver, Colorado; a grandson, Manuel Joseph Rivera; a granddaughter, Rebecca Moya; a beloved niece, Louise C de'Baca; a great-grandnephew, Estevan C de'Baca; and many other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 AM, followed by a reception, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Los Alamos, NM. Mary's burial took place on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 3 PM at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Jan. 31, 2020