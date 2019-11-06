Michael Henry Thomas, 77, of Espanola, NM, passed away on October 6, 2019, surrounded by family.
Michael was born in Silver City, New Mexico, and moved to Los Alamos in 1962. He worked for Los Alamos National Laboratory for 26 years and was active in the Los Alamos Auxiliary Fire Brigade for 18 years.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Barbra Thomas, his parents, Anna Lou and Maurice L. "Hank" Thomas, and his two older brothers, Jerry L. Thomas and Kenneth E. Thomas.
Michael is survived by his daughter, LeeAnn and husband Bill Nichols, and their sons, Matthew Nichols and Nathan Nichols. He is also survived by his son, Wade Thomas, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held in Embudo, NM, in December.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019