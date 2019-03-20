Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Miles Baron announces his passing on March 13, 2019 at the age of 59 years after a hard fought eight-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Miles will be forever remembered by his wife of nearly 14 years Erica, his beloved son Rigel, and his brother Seth. Miles is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Rita Baron.

Miles was born in Española, NM, but grew up in many different places around the country. He graduated from Boca Raton High School in Florida where he was a standout swimmer, cross-country runner, and student.

Miles went on to earn B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in physics from Auburn University in Alabama. He came to Los Alamos National Laboratory to complete his doctoral research, and remained at LANL for the rest of his career as a nuclear weapons designer and intelligence analyst. Highlights of his exemplary career include being appointed Joint Test Assemblies (JTA) flight test coordinator in 1999, earning both Individual and Small Team Distinguished Performance Awards in 2007, leading a Reliable Replacement Warhead design team, acting as the Special Adviser to the Deputy Director of the Laboratory, and serving on the Science Council for the Assistant Secretary for Defense Programs in the Department of Energy. Miles also worked as the chair of the Laboratory's Native American Working Group in the late 1990's.

In 2011, Miles was awarded the prestigious National Intelligence Medallion by James R. Clapper, director of National Intelligence, for his exceptional analytical contributions to the intelligence community.

Miles strove for excellence in his work, athletics, and hobbies; placing his love for family above all else. He was a national class athlete, narrowly missing the qualifying mark for the marathon Olympic trials. Throughout his running career, Miles won and placed in many marathons throughout the country, he also raced with Nike and American Olympic biathlon teams. During his free time, Miles was an avid R/C helicopter and plane enthusiast. Later on, his interests expanded to building 3-D printers, programming, and electronics.

A memorial open to all who wish to celebrate Miles' life will be held at the Fuller Lodge on Thursday, March 21st at 6 pm. A short tribute will be followed by an informal reception.

Miles strongly believed in investing in our youth and our local communities. In lieu of flowers, Miles would have appreciated donations in his name to the Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation or your favorite organization that benefits the youth of northern New Mexico.

The family of Miles Baron has entrusted his care to the Rivera Familly Funerals & Cremations of Los Alamos, 1627 A Central Ave, Los Alamos, NM 87544 (505) 663-6880 It is with great sadness that the family of Miles Baron announces his passing on March 13, 2019 at the age of 59 years after a hard fought eight-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Miles will be forever remembered by his wife of nearly 14 years Erica, his beloved son Rigel, and his brother Seth. Miles is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Rita Baron.Miles was born in Española, NM, but grew up in many different places around the country. He graduated from Boca Raton High School in Florida where he was a standout swimmer, cross-country runner, and student.Miles went on to earn B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in physics from Auburn University in Alabama. He came to Los Alamos National Laboratory to complete his doctoral research, and remained at LANL for the rest of his career as a nuclear weapons designer and intelligence analyst. Highlights of his exemplary career include being appointed Joint Test Assemblies (JTA) flight test coordinator in 1999, earning both Individual and Small Team Distinguished Performance Awards in 2007, leading a Reliable Replacement Warhead design team, acting as the Special Adviser to the Deputy Director of the Laboratory, and serving on the Science Council for the Assistant Secretary for Defense Programs in the Department of Energy. Miles also worked as the chair of the Laboratory's Native American Working Group in the late 1990's.In 2011, Miles was awarded the prestigious National Intelligence Medallion by James R. Clapper, director of National Intelligence, for his exceptional analytical contributions to the intelligence community.Miles strove for excellence in his work, athletics, and hobbies; placing his love for family above all else. He was a national class athlete, narrowly missing the qualifying mark for the marathon Olympic trials. Throughout his running career, Miles won and placed in many marathons throughout the country, he also raced with Nike and American Olympic biathlon teams. During his free time, Miles was an avid R/C helicopter and plane enthusiast. Later on, his interests expanded to building 3-D printers, programming, and electronics.A memorial open to all who wish to celebrate Miles' life will be held at the Fuller Lodge on Thursday, March 21st at 6 pm. A short tribute will be followed by an informal reception.Miles strongly believed in investing in our youth and our local communities. In lieu of flowers, Miles would have appreciated donations in his name to the Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation or your favorite organization that benefits the youth of northern New Mexico.The family of Miles Baron has entrusted his care to the Rivera Familly Funerals & Cremations of Los Alamos, 1627 A Central Ave, Los Alamos, NM 87544 (505) 663-6880 www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Rivera Family Funeral Home & Crematory

305 Calle Salazar

Espanola , NM 87532

(505) 753-2288 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Los Alamos Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close