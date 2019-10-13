Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Carol "Nan" Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Carol Brown

April 23, 1938 – October 1, 2019

Nancy Brown, who was affectionately known as Nan was born in Lacrosse, Wisconsin in 1938. After graduating from UW Lacrosse with a degree in Medical Technology, she married at 21 years of age and moved to Greeley, Colorado. She took her first professional job at the Weld County Hospital as a Medical Technologist in the laboratory. Although her stay in Colorado was relatively short, she found her way back in the later years of her life. She spent most of her life in Los Alamos, New Mexico totaling almost 45 years continuing her career and raising her family. Nan moved from Los Alamos to Santa Fe and then to Boulder, Colorado.

During her time in Los Alamos, she was professionally fulfilled by working for the Children's Clinic and then at the Los Alamos National Laboratory on the famous Human Genome Project where she cloned and sorted chromosomes. She was so proud that the Human Genome project and her work would be the basis for science research that would benefit humanity.

During her life of family and professional career she somehow found time to spend 26 years of traveling and was fortunate to have visited 75 countries! She said that her three favorite countries were Italy, China, and Indonesia and all for very different reasons. Italy for the food as well as the sense of togetherness that everyone, despite the size of the town, exuded. This tells you something about Nan. China was because of the vastness, stunning beauty, and the vibrant culture found in all corners of this massive country. Indonesia was gorgeous and due to its proximity to the ocean the scenery was outstanding.

Her love of classical music was prevalent throughout her every day and her 65 year participation in with 6 different choirs and chorale society groups over many years allowed her to give her voice to these groups and their audiences in five concert tours in multiple countries including a performance at the famed Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

