Robert W. (Bob) Turner/AA5VD, was born 03 February 1926, Orchard, NE, to William W. & Alice M. Tomlinson Turner and died December 26, 2019 in Los Alamos. Bill and Alice preceded Bob in death as did his Sister, Billie Maxine Turner Thomson. Bob is survived by his two sons, Roger W. Turner, Menifee, CA and Philip L. Turner, of Albuquerque, NM; two grandsons, Ivan Turner and his wife Cheri, San Jacinto, CA, and Trevor Turner Lucero, Albuquerque, NM; Three great grand daughters, Haley Lynn, Amber Elaine and Emily Jean Turner, San Jacinto, CA.
Bob was a registered, professional architect in Nebraska, graduating from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army, Coast Artillery Corps in the USA and 36th Infantry Division and 7th Army Hqtrs/G-3, in Europe during WWII; U.S. Army Signal Corps Enlisted Reserve in the USA and the 5th RCT/S-3, 24th Division Army Infantry in the Korean War in Korea. Bob moved to Los Alamos, NM with his Family in 1959, where he worked in the Facilities Engineering Division of the Los Alamos National Lab for 30 years. He then retired and lived in Los Alamos until his death.
He was a Christian since the age of 12, a past member of the First Baptist Church, Los Alamos, NM, and a charter member of the White Rock Baptist Church, Los Alamos, NM. Bob was active in the Prison Fellowship at the PNM in Santa Fe for several years; a member of the Los Alamos Amateur Radio Club (W5PDO); Life member of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL); Life member of the American Legion, Post 90; Life member of the Good Sam Club; Life member of the 24th Taro Leaf Div. Assoc, 5th RCT.
Burial in the Guaje Pines Cemetery, Los Alamos which will include a brief graveside memorial service with Pastor Chuck McCullough officiating. The family of Robert W. (Bob) Turner has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477 – www.devargasfuneral.com
The Crown of Life
2 Timothy 4:1-8
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me on that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing. – Verse 8.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Jan. 17, 2020