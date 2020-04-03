Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roseann Anna (Gelardi) Richardson. View Sign Service Information Rivera Family Funeral Home & Crematory 305 Calle Salazar Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-753-2288 Rosary 10:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Roseann Anna Richardson passed away on April 1, 2020. Roseann was born on April 16, 1943 to Jasper and Laura (née Pizaferro) Gelardi in Chicago, Il. She attended St. Ferdinand Grade School, in Chicago, IL; and Notre Dame High School for Girls in Chicago, IL. Trained in Secretarial work, she held several positions in the Chicago area. In 1966, she married Dennis Stuit in Chicago IL. A son, Timothy was born to them in 1967. She and Dennis were divorced in 1981.

In 1990, she married Paul Richardson of Trevor, WI, in Kenosha, WI. A loving wife and mother, she was also a lifelong home baker, and cook who always found new recipes to try. She enjoyed crafting, especially needle-work, specialized in crocheted christening outfits, and wonderful shawls. The needle-work didn't stop there, she also enjoyed cross stitching, embroidery, and needlepoint. In 2003, she moved to Los Alamos, NM when her husband took a job at Los Alamos National Laboratories. Roseann loved the mountains, mesas, and wide-open spaces of the area. She enjoyed discovering New Mexico, and visiting California on vacations. Throughout her long struggle with health issues, she remained positive and resolute that she could overcome them.

Roseann is survived by her husband Paul; her son Timothy D. Stuit of Houston, TX; her sister Marge Houswerth of Hoffman Estates, IL; five nieces, and four nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roseann's name to the .

A Rosary and Scripture Service will be prayed and celebrated on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10AM via webcast from the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church which you may join at:

NOTE: Please be advised due to the health crises the world is experiencing, services are closed to the general public from attending. Please share and express your condolences on this Roseann's memorial webpage and if you can, please join Paul on the webcasts' day and time.

