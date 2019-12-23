Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Naomi Hapke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Naomi Hapke, 82, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Born in Merna, NE, she was the daughter of the late Alfred E. and Nellie Smith Hapke.



She was a former Nuclear Material Specialist with the Los Alamos National Lab, retiring after 33 years in Los Alamos, New Mexico. A U.S. Army veteran, she served as a stenographer at NATO Headquarters in Belgium receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Good Conduct Medal. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson, and taking care of animals, especially her cats. She was known by many names including Mom, Grannie, Aunt Nomi, Nomi, Naomi, and Nannie.



She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Greg and Holly Hapke, Georgetown, KY; grandson, Aiden Hapke; sister, Joan Crosby, Huntington Beach, CA; sister-in-law, Doris Hapke, Yukon, OK; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy M. Murphy and Audrey J. Kittrell and brothers, Frank E. Hapke, Robert E. Hapke and Richard D. Hapke.



Graveside services will be 10 AM Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Jessamine County, KY. Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 PM Sunday at Johnson's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324.

Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Dec. 6, 2019

