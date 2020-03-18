Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Satie Lafferty Hamberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Satie Lafferty Hamberg, born December 22nd, 1939 in Alamogordo, New Mexico, passed away at age 80 on March 6th at the Mountain View Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Satie's parents, Walter and Ollie Lafferty, and grandparents were longtime residents of Alamogordo. Satie married during her high school years to Jerry Foster with whom she bore two children, Debora and Kenneth. When that marriage ended, Satie went back to school and graduated from Alamogordo High School. During that time, she met and dated Gary Hamberg which led to their marriage on May 28th, 1958. They were married for 62 years. Satie and Gary were blessed with two sons, Michael and Carl. While Gary studied art and architecture at University of New Mexico, Satie stayed at home to raise their four children and later trained in business and finance. She eventually worked in banking and became the executive Vice President of the Loan Department at Los Alamos National Bank. Satie and Gary spent most of their married life in New Mexico. They raised their children with a love for nature and adventure as they spent much time fishing and camping. Satie is survived by her four children, Debbie Miller, Ken Foster, Michael Hamberg and Carl Hamberg. She also leaves seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren as well as her sister Karen Lafferty and stepbrother, Jerry Brown, who became part of the family when her mother married Paul Brown after Walter Lafferty's death. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Ollie and Walter Lafferty, her step-father, Paul Brown, her sister Fran Bunker,her brother Walter Lafferty and one great grandchild, Kaylen Rose Foster. A graveside memorial will be held at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo at 11am on Saturday, March 21st. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation be given to the mission work of Youth With A Mission Santa Fe and Corazon De Dios (Mission to Honduras) via check at the lunch or at YWAMSantaFe.org. The two ministries will split the contributions. Comments and memories of Satie can be left at the website of Scenic Chapel in Alamogordo, www.hamiltonodell.com Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Mar. 18, 2020

