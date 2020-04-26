Guest Book View Sign Service Information French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas 10500 Lomas Boulevard Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-275-3500 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas 10500 Lomas Boulevard Albuquerque , NM 87110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas James Cooper

November 8, 1923 – April 11, 2020



Loving husband and father Thomas James (T.J.) Cooper passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 and went to be with his Lord for Easter Sunday. T. J. was born on November 8, 1923 in Memphis, TN to the late Thomas James Cooper Sr. and Viola Cooper. He is survived by his loving wife Maxine, and two daughters Nancy Holt, and husband Jim of Las Vegas, NV and Carolyn Cooper of Albuquerque, NM. He has one grandson Joshua Thomas Simpson, and wife Amanda of Ft. Worth, TX and three step grandchildren and their families living in Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona. His father, mother, sister and brother preceded him in death.



He was blessed to have many wonderful nieces and nephews and their families living in Wyoming, Illinois, and Texas. He loved each and every one of them and will miss his ability to see and share stories with them.



T. J. met the love of his life Maxine Stratman in Decatur, Illinois in 1944 and they married on June 30, 1946 at the Riverside Baptist Church in Decatur, IL. They shared 73 (almost 74) wonderful years by each other's side.



While in Decatur T.J. worked for Mueller Company from early 1944 to mid 1953 as a draftsman. He thoroughly enjoyed being on the company's bowling league and spending time with his many good friends.



In 1953 T. J. and Maxine packed up their family and moved from Decatur to Los Alamos, New Mexico where he hired on as a Mechanical Design Draftsman with the Los Alamos National Laboratory in 1953 until his retirement in 1989.



T. J. loved participating in community service and soon after his and Maxine's retirement they joined the Hospital Auxiliary at the Los Alamos Medical Center in 1991 where they continued their volunteer work for 20 years. T.J. was one of a few who wore a "red coat" among all the "ladies in pink"! To this day those who worked at the hospital remember T.J. with love and fond memories. He always had a smile and an encouraging word for everyone. He always made sure each year that the hospital's Christmas decorations were put up throughout – and they had better be perfectly spaced or they had to be redone!



T. J. was a very loving, compassionate, Christian man who served the Lord. Most every Sunday you would find he and Maxine at the First Baptist Church in Los Alamos where they have been members for over 65 years.



During this time of the virus we find ourselves unable to have the loving celebration in recognition of T.J.'s life. A private memorial service was held at French Funerals and Cremations in Albuquerque, NM on Thursday, April 23 with burial at Sunset Memorial Park, in Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate in T. J's name to your local community and/or charities in order to help so many who are in need at this time.



