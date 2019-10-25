Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina Marie Shalek. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Service 11:00 AM United Church of Los Alamos Send Flowers Obituary

Tina Marie Shalek, 59 of Los Alamos passed away on October 18, 2019.

She was born in Hinsdale, Illinois to Rosemarie and Peter Shalek. Tina graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1981. She moved into the Peach Street Group Home in 1984, a place that became a second home and family throughout her life.

Tina was involved in her community through the Special Olympics, the local ARC, the local animal shelter, Las Cumbres Community Services and the United Church of Los Alamos. She loved to ride the trolley and go out to eat. She worked at the Los Alamos Monitor and Sonic for many years. She enjoyed visiting with family especially her sisters, nieces and nephews.

Tina had an amazing impact on the lives of everyone she knew. There was never a stranger in Tina's life, and she was well known for her hugs, contagious smile, and infectious laugh. Tina welcomed everyone with open arms and unconditional love. She was a teacher without a degree, letting people know that a disability did not diminish one's worth or quality of life. Tina's legacy will live on in all who knew her. She was a beacon of light and love and had the qualities of goodness and acceptance that are so absent in the world today. We all need to take a page out of her life handbook and be kind, have courage, treat everyone like a friend, embrace differences, and live each day with enthusiasm and joy. Tina will be missed by many including her sisters Meg McKnight (Phillip) of Beaver Dam, WI, and Sara Anderson (Mike) of Tulsa, OK, Sara Granados of Albuquerque, NM, her nieces and nephews: Jon, Stefanie, Hayden, Carter, Emily, Jordan, Sophie, and Joshua, and the wonderful staff and residents of her Group Home.

Thank you to the people who cared for Tina during her final weeks: Dr. Patrick Martin and the staff at LAMC, Alaina Cole of LAVN, and of course the selfless and devoted staff of the Los Alamos Group Home. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to: Los Alamos Group Home P.O. Box 1093 Los Alamos, NM 87544, % Los Alamos Group Home Board.

Tina's life will be celebrated on November 2, 2019 at the United Church of Los Alamos at

11:00 am with her mother, Rosemarie Shalek who recently preceded her in death.









"Celebrating 50 years"

Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505

(505) 984-8600

Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

