Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory Espanola , NM View Map Burial 11:15 AM Santa Fe National Cemetery Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virgil W. Griffin, a resident of Longview, Texas, formerly of Los Alamos, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on Feb. 16, 1924 in Lathrop, MO to Walter and Ava Griffin. He is survived by three sons, Gary Griffin and wife Mary of Rockport, TX, Keith Griffin and wife Missy of Longview, TX, Wayne Griffin and wife Candi of Amarillo, TX; five grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Reta in 2018, his parents, three brothers and a sister; daughter-in-law, Susie Griffin; grandson, Ryan Griffin and great-grandsons, Alex Olbert and Kyle Olbert.



Virgil married Reta Bunnell on October 26, 1948 at the First Baptist Church in Cameron, MO. They were blessed to celebrate 70 years together.



Virgil served in the Army Air Corps in



Virgil began his professional career as a draftsman in Los Alamos in 1948 with Black and Veatch Consulting Engineers. In 1952 he joined the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the engineering department and worked there until retirement. After retirement he worked as an estimator for contract engineering firms to the lab until 1997.



He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Los Alamos for 64 years before moving to Texas. He was an ordained Deacon for 51 years and became Deacon Emeritus in 2003.



He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren very much and played a big part in their lives. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, and visiting friends.



Public visitation will begin on January 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory in Española. Burial take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.



In place of floral contributions, donations to honor Virgil may be made to Gideon International Organization. The family of Virgil W. Griffin has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477 – Virgil W. Griffin, a resident of Longview, Texas, formerly of Los Alamos, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on Feb. 16, 1924 in Lathrop, MO to Walter and Ava Griffin. He is survived by three sons, Gary Griffin and wife Mary of Rockport, TX, Keith Griffin and wife Missy of Longview, TX, Wayne Griffin and wife Candi of Amarillo, TX; five grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.He was preceded in death by his wife, Reta in 2018, his parents, three brothers and a sister; daughter-in-law, Susie Griffin; grandson, Ryan Griffin and great-grandsons, Alex Olbert and Kyle Olbert.Virgil married Reta Bunnell on October 26, 1948 at the First Baptist Church in Cameron, MO. They were blessed to celebrate 70 years together.Virgil served in the Army Air Corps in WWII from 1943-1946. For two years he served in the European Theater with the 8th Air Force. He was discharged as a sergeant in March of 1946.Virgil began his professional career as a draftsman in Los Alamos in 1948 with Black and Veatch Consulting Engineers. In 1952 he joined the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the engineering department and worked there until retirement. After retirement he worked as an estimator for contract engineering firms to the lab until 1997.He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Los Alamos for 64 years before moving to Texas. He was an ordained Deacon for 51 years and became Deacon Emeritus in 2003.He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren very much and played a big part in their lives. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, and visiting friends.Public visitation will begin on January 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory in Española. Burial take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.In place of floral contributions, donations to honor Virgil may be made to Gideon International Organization. The family of Virgil W. Griffin has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477 – www.devargasfuneral.com Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Los Alamos Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close