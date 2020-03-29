Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian (Hakes) Hackenberry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Hakes Hackenberry went into the loving arms of Jesus on March 25, 2020. Vivian was born November 9, 1921 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania to John and Edith (Barbour) Hakes. On January 13, 1944, during World War II, she married Lester Stephen Hackenberry. In 1949 the Hackenberrys moved to Los Alamos, NM where she thrived for over 60 years. She loved living in the Southwest, ordered her New Mexico food Christmas and cleared the plate. She was a devoted mother, a member of Crossroads Bible Church, and an active volunteer. In her later years she moved to Pueblo, Colorado where her daughter lived with her.



Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Lester, her son David, and seven of her eight siblings. She is survived by children Leslie Vallejos (Michael Stanley) of Pueblo, CO and Stephen Hackenberry (Rebecca) of Thornton, CO, grandchildren Jennifer Wells, Quirina Vallejos, Patrick Hackenberry, Mauro Vallejos, Kristopher Hackenberry, and Linnea Vallejos, and 11 great grandchildren.



The family will gather in Los Alamos, NM at a later date to celebrate her life. Interment will be at Los Alamos Cemetery. Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Mar. 29, 2020

