Walter Lee Willis, most recently from Knoxville, TN passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Walt's exemplary life was defined by a constant quest to learn, explore and share.Born in Lake Park, MN, Walt spent most of his childhood on a small dairy farm in Hawley, MN where he honed his strong work ethics, morals, love of outdoor activity and passion for learning.After meeting his lifelong love, Joan Hoffmann, on the local bookmobile, he decided he wanted a bigger life for the two of them. He left the farm and enlisted in the U.S. Army . Leaving the army as a Technical Sergeant, he used his G.I. bill to gain advanced education, eventually obtaining his PhD in electrical engineering. His professional career started at the National Lab in Los Alamos, NM and led him to Texas Instruments in Dallas TX; Laakmann Electro-Optics in San Juan Capistrano, CA; Northrop Grumman in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; and finally as Professor of Electrical Engineering at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, OR.Walt and Joan's joint love of adventure led them to a happy 63 adventurous years together travelling to all 50 states and 19 countries together. Walt enjoyed hiking, backpacking, hunting and, especially, fishing. He was happiest with a rod in his hand, whether it was on the ocean, a lake, or along a mountain stream. Walt passed his joy of all things outdoors to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless boy scouts. As tribute to his service he was awarded the Silver Beaver award by the Boy Scouts of America.Walt was known for his green thumb and especially loved orchids, which he raised for over 50 years. He was a member and officer in several orchid societies and won awards for some of his many exotic orchids. In his later years he took up wood carving and became quite accomplished, winning the best of show at the Klamath County Fair.He had a passion for learning and was avid about inspiring others to learn and grow. He and Joan spent years mentoring school children in reading and science programs and aiding non-traditional college students to succeed. He was active in church and mentored church youth groups in hiking and backpacking. His loving and open heart led him also to support countless orphans, native American children, wildlife groups, and military personnel.Walt was preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter Alfred Willis and Chauncey Gracie ( Smith ) Willis, and his wife, Joan Kathryn (Hoffmann) Willis. He is survived by his children, Walter David Willis and Anita Lorraine Willis-Frels, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Walt's name be made to the Boy Scouts of America, the World Wildlife Fund or the USO.

