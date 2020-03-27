William Bernard passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020. He was most commonly known to family and friends as Bill Bernard. Bill was born in Summit, NJ on August 21, 1921 to Clifford and Lile Bernard. He is proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Lile, and his brothers Clifford and George. Bill is survived by his two sons: Andrew and Matthew and his wife Annamarie. Bill has seven step-children: Carol and husband Rick Palmer, Marmi Barron, Meg Barron, Jim Barron and his wife Daina, Pete Barron and his wife Melanie, Alan Barron and his wife Lisa, and Ellie Lopez and her husband Mike. Bill leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
After serving honorably in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II, Bill graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and moved to Los Alamos from Summit, NJ to work for the Los Alamos National Laboratory until he retired in 1987. Los Alamos was the perfect place for Bill to make his home because of his love of the outdoors. Bill was also one of the founding members of Explorer Post 20 in Los Alamos. He loved wrestling, tennis, snow skiing, river rafting, camping, hiking, playing bridge, and designing and building furniture. Bill wished that no services be held upon his passing, and his family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Audubon Society in his honor.
Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Mar. 27, 2020