William Lloyd Spurgeon 11/19/1957 - 10/30/2019

William (Bill) Lloyd Spurgeon age, 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma and moved to Albuquerque at the age of 3. He attended Bel Air Elementary School, McKinley Jr. High School, and Del Norte High School in Albuquerque. He and his family moved to Los Alamos where he attended Los Alamos High School for his senior year. Bill proudly served in the Navy from 1975 to 1980 where he began his journey as an electrical technician and engineer. After the Navy, Bill moved back to Los Alamos where he married Kerry Carbone and together they had their son Robert. Bill worked for Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and earned his degree in Electrical Engineering at UNM. Bill proudly applied his skills and talents in the national interest during his LANL career and made significant contributions to LANL's space sciences, atmospheric studies, nuclear non-proliferation programs and worked closely with the military to enhance troop safety.

Bill married Lisa Velasco in 2001 and together they enjoyed skiing, camping, and travelling to visit their many friends and relatives while also helping to raise their grandchildren. Bill was an enormously kind and loving man who was always quick to help others. His friendliness, warmth and humor will be greatly missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd A. Spurgeon (2015); son, Robert Lloyd Spurgeon (2016); brother, Charles DeWayne Spurgeon (2019); and sister, Debra Ann Earickson (2008). William was born on November 19, 1957 to Lloyd A. and Mary Spurgeon. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Joan Velasco-Spurgeon of Rio Rancho; mother, Mary E. Spurgeon of Rio Rancho; sister, Lena Kay Bacca and husband, Mike of Pueblo, CO; daughter-in-law, Lily Spurgeon of Rio Rancho; grandson, Rocco Spurgeon of Rio Rancho; and grandson, Gael Miranda of Rio Rancho. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Harvest Fellowship Church, 5331 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. In lieu of flowers the family asks to make a donation in William's name to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society or the . Published in Los Alamos Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019

