Pickerington - Aaron Christopher Levacy, age 48, of Pickerington, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home. He was born November 8, 1970, in Lancaster. Aaron grew up in Millersport and was a graduate of Millersport High School in 1989. He attended Grace Fellowship Church. Aaron was a part of the family business, Buckeye Lake Marina, for most of life. He enjoyed movies, attending sporting events and weightlifting. Aaron will be greatly missed by his family, numerous friends, coworkers and Buckeye Lake boaters. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest (Christine) Levacy and Joseph (Frances) Wohrer. Aaron is survived by his parents, Dave (Ann) Levacy, Millersport; sister, Amy (Bill) Renner, Pickerington; brother, Tim (Jenny) Levacy, Millersport; nieces and nephews, Katie, Andrew and Allison Renner, and Michael Levacy; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, lifelong friends; special friend, Sherri Smith; and his dog, Pup Pup. Family and friends may visit 4-8:00pm on Friday, July 12, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service, officiated by Rev. Dick Ellsworth, will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, July 13. A private interment will take place at Millersport Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019