Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Levacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Christopher Levacy


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron Christopher Levacy Obituary
Aaron Christopher Levacy

Pickerington - Aaron Christopher Levacy, age 48, of Pickerington, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home. He was born November 8, 1970, in Lancaster. Aaron grew up in Millersport and was a graduate of Millersport High School in 1989. He attended Grace Fellowship Church. Aaron was a part of the family business, Buckeye Lake Marina, for most of life. He enjoyed movies, attending sporting events and weightlifting. Aaron will be greatly missed by his family, numerous friends, coworkers and Buckeye Lake boaters. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest (Christine) Levacy and Joseph (Frances) Wohrer. Aaron is survived by his parents, Dave (Ann) Levacy, Millersport; sister, Amy (Bill) Renner, Pickerington; brother, Tim (Jenny) Levacy, Millersport; nieces and nephews, Katie, Andrew and Allison Renner, and Michael Levacy; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, lifelong friends; special friend, Sherri Smith; and his dog, Pup Pup. Family and friends may visit 4-8:00pm on Friday, July 12, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service, officiated by Rev. Dick Ellsworth, will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, July 13. A private interment will take place at Millersport Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now