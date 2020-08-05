1/
Abe B. Miller
Abe B. Miller

Carroll - Abe B. Miller, 80 of Carroll, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. He was born on June 12, 1940 to the late Frank & Hazel (Norris) Miller. He was a lifetime member of The Columbus Muzzleloader Association and a founding member and elder of The Bridge where he attended every Sunday service unless he was sick or in the hospital. He was a devoted husband and father. He was also a great friend to everybody that met him. Abe will be greatly missed by all that knew him and especially by his wife and family.

Abe leaves behind his beloved wife, Sylvia Miller of 55 years; children: Tony (Debra) Miller, Sharlene (Ty) Ziegler, Jeff (Patti) Miller, Matt (Deanna) Miller, Mark Miller (Melissa Gee), and Melissa (Scott) Gibson; 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Pamela Cremeans; and many nephews and nieces.

Abe is preceded in death by his parents; sister Martha Manson; brother Harold Miller and numerous brother and sisters-in-law's.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3 pm with visitation from 1-3 pm at The Bridge 391 Lincoln Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130 with Pastor Scott Gibson officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Bridge or at thebridgeohio.org for Sylvia.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
