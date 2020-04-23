|
Adolph Jackson
Born August 13, 1936, passed away on April 22, 2020. Graduate from Canal Winchester High School Class of 1954. He married his high school sweetheart Beverly Jackson in 1956. He worked at Arco Tile in Columbus right out of High School. He became a Custom Home Builder in 1968 with his Dad. He and Beverly had a small farm in the mid 1960's. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a Realtor for many years along with helping with the day to day running of Jackson Lake Park. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years (Beverly) and 2 of 3 children - Debbie and David; also 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Dan whom passed away May 2, 1985. He will be missed. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will be held at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dolph's memory to the Capitol City Hospice, www.capitalcityhospice.com/donate/. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020